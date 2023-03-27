Talen Horton-Tucker and his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 121-113 loss to the Kings, Horton-Tucker totaled nine points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Horton-Tucker, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 9.3 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.8 Assists 5.5 3.5 6.1 PRA 23.5 15.8 27.2 PR 18.5 12.3 21.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.1



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Talen Horton-Tucker has made 3.5 shots per game, which adds up to 6.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 4.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Horton-Tucker's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 112 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Giving up 42.4 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 17 10 1 0 2 1 0 11/18/2022 15 7 1 3 0 0 1

