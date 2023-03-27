Jazz vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (35-39) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (39-35) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena as 7-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 116 - Jazz 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Jazz have put together a 41-33-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-35-3 mark of the Suns.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 7 or more (80%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (58.1% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (48.6%).
- The Suns have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-14) this season while the Jazz have a .450 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-22).
Jazz Performance Insights
- On offense Utah is the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (117.3 points per game). On defense it is 24th (117.8 points allowed per game).
- This season the Jazz are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 25.9 per game.
- The Jazz make 13.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Utah takes 42.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 32.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.2% of its shots, with 67.6% of its makes coming from there.
