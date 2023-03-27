Malik Monk's Sacramento Kings match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 121-113 win over the Jazz (his previous action) Monk put up eight points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Monk's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.5 12.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 20 19.9 PR 12.5 16.1 16 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.7



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Monk's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 20 8 1 5 0 0 0 1/30/2023 32 19 2 5 0 0 3 1/28/2023 19 13 3 3 3 0 0

