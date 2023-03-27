Malik Monk Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Timberwolves - March 27
Malik Monk's Sacramento Kings match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Monk's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|13.5
|12.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.6
|3.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.9
|3.9
|PRA
|--
|20
|19.9
|PR
|12.5
|16.1
|16
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|2.7
Malik Monk Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.
- He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Monk's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.
- The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.1 points per game.
- On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.
Malik Monk vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/4/2023
|20
|8
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1/30/2023
|32
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1/28/2023
|19
|13
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
