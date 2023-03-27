Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (45-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will clash on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Rudy Gobert are players to watch for the Kings and Timberwolves, respectively.

How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Kings topped the Jazz 121-113. With 27 points, Kevin Huerter was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Huerter 27 7 4 3 0 2 Keegan Murray 22 2 2 1 0 6 Harrison Barnes 18 5 4 0 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces his team in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.3) per contest, and also posts 19.1 points. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 25.3 points and 6.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes puts up 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Huerter averages 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk puts up 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.2 13.4 9.1 0.7 0.7 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 21.2 3.2 4.1 1.2 0.3 2.3 Malik Monk 12.8 3.2 3.9 0.8 0.6 2.7 Keegan Murray 12.9 4.4 1.3 0.8 0.5 3.1 Harrison Barnes 15 4.2 1.4 0.2 0 1.7

