The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 39-12 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.

The Kings put up five more points per game (121.1) than the Timberwolves allow (116.1).

Sacramento is 39-9 when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings post 124 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118 points per game away from home, a difference of six points per contest.

In home games, Sacramento is ceding 2.2 more points per game (119.6) than when playing on the road (117.4).

The Kings are making 14.2 treys per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 3.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.4 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

