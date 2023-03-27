How to Watch the Kings vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 39-12 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.
- The Kings put up five more points per game (121.1) than the Timberwolves allow (116.1).
- Sacramento is 39-9 when scoring more than 116.1 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings post 124 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118 points per game away from home, a difference of six points per contest.
- In home games, Sacramento is ceding 2.2 more points per game (119.6) than when playing on the road (117.4).
- The Kings are making 14.2 treys per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 3.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.4 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Aaron Fox
|Questionable
|Hamstring
