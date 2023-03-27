The Sacramento Kings (45-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, De'Aaron Fox, ahead of a Monday, March 27 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) at Golden 1 Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings came out on top in their last matchup 121-113 against the Jazz on Saturday. Kevin Huerter's team-high 27 points led the Kings in the win.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Hamstring 25.3 4.2 6.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Ankle)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

Kings Season Insights

The 121.1 points per game the Kings record are five more points than the Timberwolves give up (116.1).

Sacramento is 39-9 when scoring more than 116.1 points.

On offense, the Kings have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 120.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 121.1 they've put up over the course of this year.

Sacramento connects on 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents (12.5).

The Kings rank second in the league by averaging 117.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 114.5 points per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -7 238

