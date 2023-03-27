Kings vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and BSNX. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|238.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points 37 times.
- The average total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 239.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 41-33-0 this season.
- Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 33, or 71.7%, of those games.
- This season, Sacramento has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|37
|50%
|121.1
|236.9
|118.5
|234.6
|236.0
|Timberwolves
|26
|34.7%
|115.8
|236.9
|116.1
|234.6
|231.2
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-20-0).
- The Kings average 121.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 116.1 the Timberwolves give up.
- Sacramento is 32-16 against the spread and 39-9 overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|41-33
|14-13
|38-36
|Timberwolves
|34-40
|13-9
|35-40
Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Kings
|Timberwolves
|121.1
|115.8
|1
|11
|32-16
|16-9
|39-9
|18-7
|118.5
|116.1
|26
|18
|25-8
|27-23
|25-8
|31-20
