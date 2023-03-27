The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and BSNX. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points 37 times.

The average total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 239.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 41-33-0 this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 33, or 71.7%, of those games.

This season, Sacramento has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 37 50% 121.1 236.9 118.5 234.6 236.0 Timberwolves 26 34.7% 115.8 236.9 116.1 234.6 231.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-20-0).

The Kings average 121.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 116.1 the Timberwolves give up.

Sacramento is 32-16 against the spread and 39-9 overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Kings and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 41-33 14-13 38-36 Timberwolves 34-40 13-9 35-40

Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Timberwolves 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 32-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-9 39-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-7 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 25-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-23 25-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-20

