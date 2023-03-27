The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and BSNX. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points 37 times.
  • The average total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 239.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings' ATS record is 41-33-0 this season.
  • Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 33, or 71.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 37 50% 121.1 236.9 118.5 234.6 236.0
Timberwolves 26 34.7% 115.8 236.9 116.1 234.6 231.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-20-0).
  • The Kings average 121.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 116.1 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Sacramento is 32-16 against the spread and 39-9 overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Kings and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 41-33 14-13 38-36
Timberwolves 34-40 13-9 35-40

Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Timberwolves
121.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
32-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 16-9
39-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 18-7
118.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
25-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-23
25-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20

