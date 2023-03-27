The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSNX.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

NBCS-CA and BSNX Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 121 - Timberwolves 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Kings (- 5.5)

Kings (- 5.5) Pick OU: Under (240)



The Kings (41-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 8.7% more often than the Timberwolves (35-38-2) this season.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (52.6%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (46.7% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (51.4%).

The Kings have a .702 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-14) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (20-20).

Kings Performance Insights

Although Sacramento is giving up 118.5 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks best in the league by putting up 121.1 points per game.

With 27.2 dimes per game, the Kings are fourth-best in the league in the category.

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 13.8 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.4%.

So far this season, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 42.3% from three-point land (31.8% of the team's baskets).

