Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSNX.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 121 - Timberwolves 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (240)
- The Kings (41-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 8.7% more often than the Timberwolves (35-38-2) this season.
- Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (52.6%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (46.7% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (51.4%).
- The Kings have a .702 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-14) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (20-20).
Kings Performance Insights
- Although Sacramento is giving up 118.5 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been strong, as it ranks best in the league by putting up 121.1 points per game.
- With 27.2 dimes per game, the Kings are fourth-best in the league in the category.
- The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 13.8 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.4%.
- So far this season, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 42.3% from three-point land (31.8% of the team's baskets).
