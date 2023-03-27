The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37), on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento Kings (45-29). This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-5.5) 240 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-5.5) 239.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Kings (-5.5) 240 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.5 per outing (26th in the league).
  • The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.
  • These two teams are scoring 236.9 points per game between them, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams give up a combined 234.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Sacramento has put together a 41-31-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Minnesota has put together a 35-39-1 ATS record so far this season.

Kings and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +6000 +2000 -
Timberwolves +15000 +5500 -250

