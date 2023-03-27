The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37), on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento Kings (45-29). This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

NBCS-CA and BSNX Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.5 per outing (26th in the league).

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 236.9 points per game between them, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 234.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has put together a 41-31-2 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota has put together a 35-39-1 ATS record so far this season.

Kings and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6000 +2000 - Timberwolves +15000 +5500 -250

Looking to place a futures bet on the Kings? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.