The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 121-113 win versus the Jazz, Huerter totaled 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

We're going to break down Huerter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.4 19.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.2 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.0 PRA 24.5 21.8 25.6 PR 21.5 18.8 22.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's put up 6.8 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 116.1 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 33 29 0 2 6 0 2 1/30/2023 22 3 5 4 0 0 1 1/28/2023 36 11 7 3 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Huerter or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.