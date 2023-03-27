When the Phoenix Suns (39-35) and Utah Jazz (35-39) square off at Vivint Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, Deandre Ayton and Lauri Markkanen will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz lost to the Kings on Saturday, 121-113. Walker Kessler scored a team-high 31 points (and added two assists and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Walker Kessler 31 11 2 1 1 0 Ochai Agbaji 20 3 4 0 3 3 Kelly Olynyk 17 8 10 1 0 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen is posting team highs in points (25.7 per game) and rebounds (8.6). And he is producing 1.9 assists, making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game (eighth in league).

Kessler is posting 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 72.2% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

The Jazz get 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

Ochai Agbaji is putting up 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelly Olynyk 13.4 8.1 5.1 0.9 0.2 1.1 Walker Kessler 12.2 9.1 1.3 0.1 2.6 0.0 Talen Horton-Tucker 16.3 4.8 6.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 Lauri Markkanen 18.3 5.4 1.4 0.5 0.3 2.3 Kris Dunn 11.0 4.4 5.5 0.8 0.4 0.8

