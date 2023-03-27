See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (35-39), which currently has five players listed (including Lauri Markkanen), as the Jazz prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (39-35) at Vivint Arena on Monday, March 27 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz head into this contest after a 121-113 loss to the Kings on Saturday. Walker Kessler scored 31 points in the Jazz's loss, leading the team.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Questionable Hand 25.7 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1 Simone Fontecchio SF Out Toe 5.7 1.4 0.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Ankle), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Hip)

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz score an average of 117.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 112 the Suns allow.

Utah is 31-19 when it scores more than 112 points.

The Jazz are posting 119 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.7 more than their average for the season (117.3).

Utah makes 13.7 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 35.8% rate (18th in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make, at a 36.6% rate.

The Jazz average 113.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in league), and allow 114 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7 234

