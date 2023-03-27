Jazz vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (39-35) visit the Utah Jazz (35-39) after losing four straight road games. The Suns are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.
Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-6.5
|233.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 40 games this season that ended with a point total above 233.5 points.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 235.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 42-32-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|23
|31.1%
|113.7
|231
|112
|229.8
|225.8
|Jazz
|40
|54.1%
|117.3
|231
|117.8
|229.8
|231.5
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Nine of the Jazz's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.541, 20-17-0 record) than away (.595, 22-15-0).
- The Jazz put up 5.3 more points per game (117.3) than the Suns give up (112).
- When it scores more than 112 points, Utah is 35-15 against the spread and 31-19 overall.
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|38-35
|11-9
|38-36
|Jazz
|42-32
|13-5
|44-30
Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Jazz
|113.7
|117.3
|17
|6
|20-6
|35-15
|20-7
|31-19
|112
|117.8
|6
|24
|33-20
|16-4
|36-17
|15-5
