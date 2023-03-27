The Sacramento Kings, with Harrison Barnes, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on March 25, Barnes put up 18 points and four assists in a 121-113 win against the Jazz.

Below we will dive into Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA 21.5 21.3 20.6 PR 20.5 19.7 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.2 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.3.

Giving up 116.1 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves concede 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 37 20 4 1 3 0 0 1/30/2023 41 8 2 1 1 0 4 1/28/2023 37 13 3 1 1 0 1

