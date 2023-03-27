Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 121-113 win over the Jazz, Sabonis tallied 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Below we will break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.1 20.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.4 Assists 7.5 7.3 9.1 PRA 40.5 38.9 42.7 PR 32.5 31.6 33.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Sabonis has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 13.2% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.2 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.3.

Conceding 116.1 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 33 24 14 5 1 0 0 1/30/2023 36 17 13 1 0 2 1 1/28/2023 39 23 10 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.