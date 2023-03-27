De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 135-127 win versus the Suns, Fox tallied 19 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Fox's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.3 23.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.4 Assists 5.5 6.1 4.8 PRA 35.5 35.6 31.9 PR 29.5 29.5 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Fox has taken 18.2 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 18.6% and 19.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Fox's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 37 25 2 7 0 0 1 1/30/2023 41 32 5 4 2 1 2 1/28/2023 35 29 3 6 1 0 2

