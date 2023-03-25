This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) playing against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. It tips off at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the N/A Region bracket final.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.4 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 56.4 the Hokies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Tennessee is 21-9.

Virginia Tech has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.4 points.

The Hokies average 72.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 65.8 the Lady Volunteers give up.

Virginia Tech has a 20-1 record when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Tennessee has a 19-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede.

The Lady Volunteers make 43.4% of their shots from the field, just 5.6% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/12/2023 Tennessee - 3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum 3/19/2023 South Dakota State W 72-60 Cassell Coliseum 3/25/2023 Tennessee - Climate Pledge Arena

Tennessee Schedule