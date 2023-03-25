The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-8) carry a six-game home win streak into a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-6), who have won six straight on the road, on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET on .

The Golden Knights have totaled 39 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 27 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (24.0%). They are 8-2-0 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Total Pick: Under (7)

Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.2)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 45-21-6 this season and are 11-6-17 in overtime games.

In the 30 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 41 points.

Across the nine games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Vegas has 12 points (4-10-4) when scoring two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 43 games, earning 81 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 22 games and registered 30 points with a record of 15-7-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 23-7-3 (49 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 18-13-2 to register 38 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.93 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 21st 3.31 Goals Allowed 2.76 10th 6th 33.3 Shots 31.9 14th 20th 31.6 Shots Allowed 31.2 16th 1st 31.9% Power Play % 21.1% 16th 25th 75.5% Penalty Kill % 78.8% 18th

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

