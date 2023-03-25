The Utah Jazz, with Kris Dunn, face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 144-116 loss to the Bucks, Dunn had two points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Dunn, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 11.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 PRA 22.5 20.6 PR 16.5 15.4 3PM 0.5 0.8



Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Kings

Dunn has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 1.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dunn's Jazz average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Kings allow 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Conceding 26.6 assists per game, the Kings are the worst team in the league.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kris Dunn vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 31 18 2 10 2 1 1

