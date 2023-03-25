Saturday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Sacramento Kings (44-29) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) at Golden 1 Center features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis and the Jazz's Jordan Clarkson as players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were victorious in their previous game against the Suns, 135-127, on Friday. Kevin Huerter starred with 29 points, plus nine rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Huerter 29 9 5 1 1 6 Domantas Sabonis 27 9 9 1 0 0 Harrison Barnes 23 1 1 1 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads his squad in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.3) per contest, and also puts up 19.2 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox paces the Kings at 25.3 points per game, while also putting up 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes puts up 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Huerter posts 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk averages 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.5 13 9.5 0.8 0.8 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 21.2 3.2 4.1 1.2 0.3 2.3 Malik Monk 13.1 3.2 3.9 0.7 0.5 2.6 Harrison Barnes 14.6 4 1.3 0.3 0.1 1.6 Keegan Murray 12 4.5 1.3 0.9 0.5 2.7

