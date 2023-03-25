The Utah Jazz (35-38) will look to Lauri Markkanen (12th in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off De'Aaron Fox (14th in league, 25.3) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) on March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Jazz.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.

Sacramento has a 38-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Kings are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The 121.1 points per game the Kings put up are only 3.3 more points than the Jazz allow (117.8).

Sacramento has a 36-7 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Kings are averaging 6.1 more points per game (124.1) than they are when playing on the road (118).

Sacramento cedes 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 14.2 threes per game with a 39.2% three-point percentage, compared to 13.4 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kings Injuries