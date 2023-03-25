How to Watch the Kings vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (35-38) will look to Lauri Markkanen (12th in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off De'Aaron Fox (14th in league, 25.3) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) on March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
- Sacramento has a 38-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Kings are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The 121.1 points per game the Kings put up are only 3.3 more points than the Jazz allow (117.8).
- Sacramento has a 36-7 record when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Kings are averaging 6.1 more points per game (124.1) than they are when playing on the road (118).
- Sacramento cedes 119.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 14.2 threes per game with a 39.2% three-point percentage, compared to 13.4 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Popliteus
