Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (44-29), which currently includes just one player listed (De'Aaron Fox), as the Kings prepare for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (35-38) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Kings claimed a 135-127 victory over the Suns. In the victory, Kevin Huerter paced the Kings with 29 points.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Hamstring 25.3 4.2 6.1

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back)

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score only 3.3 more points per game (121.1) than the Jazz give up (117.8).

Sacramento is 36-7 when scoring more than 117.8 points.

The Kings' offense has been very consistent as of late, averaging the same 121.1 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.3%.

The Kings' 117.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 114.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in the league.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -9.5 234.5

