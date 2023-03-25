A pair of the league's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -7.5 236.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 236.5 points 39 times.
  • Sacramento has an average point total of 239.7 in its outings this year, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 41-32-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 32 out of the 45 games, or 71.1%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Sacramento has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 39 53.4% 121.1 238.4 118.6 236.4 236.0
Jazz 33 45.2% 117.3 238.4 117.8 236.4 231.4

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-19-0).
  • The 121.1 points per game the Kings put up are just 3.3 more points than the Jazz give up (117.8).
  • Sacramento is 30-13 against the spread and 36-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 41-32 6-5 38-35
Jazz 41-32 8-3 44-29

Kings vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Jazz
121.1
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-7
36-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-6
118.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
29-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-16
27-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-21

