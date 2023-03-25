A pair of the league's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -7.5 236.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 236.5 points 39 times.

Sacramento has an average point total of 239.7 in its outings this year, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have a 41-32-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 32 out of the 45 games, or 71.1%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Sacramento has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 39 53.4% 121.1 238.4 118.6 236.4 236.0 Jazz 33 45.2% 117.3 238.4 117.8 236.4 231.4

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-19-0).

The 121.1 points per game the Kings put up are just 3.3 more points than the Jazz give up (117.8).

Sacramento is 30-13 against the spread and 36-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 41-32 6-5 38-35 Jazz 41-32 8-3 44-29

Kings vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Jazz 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-7 36-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-6 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 29-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-16 27-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-21

