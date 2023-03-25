Kings vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the league's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.
Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-7.5
|236.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 236.5 points 39 times.
- Sacramento has an average point total of 239.7 in its outings this year, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings have a 41-32-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won 32 out of the 45 games, or 71.1%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Sacramento has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|39
|53.4%
|121.1
|238.4
|118.6
|236.4
|236.0
|Jazz
|33
|45.2%
|117.3
|238.4
|117.8
|236.4
|231.4
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-13-0) than it has in home games (18-19-0).
- The 121.1 points per game the Kings put up are just 3.3 more points than the Jazz give up (117.8).
- Sacramento is 30-13 against the spread and 36-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Kings vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|41-32
|6-5
|38-35
|Jazz
|41-32
|8-3
|44-29
Kings vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Kings
|Jazz
|121.1
|117.3
|1
|6
|30-13
|26-7
|36-7
|27-6
|118.6
|117.8
|27
|24
|29-8
|32-16
|27-10
|27-21
