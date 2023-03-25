Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 9.5-point favorites.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (235)
- The Kings have been more successful against the spread than the Jazz this season, recording an ATS record of 41-31-1, compared to the 40-33-0 record of the Jazz.
- Utah covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (60%).
- Sacramento's games have gone over the total 52.1% of the time this season (38 out of 73), less often than Utah's games have (43 out of 73).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 32-14, a better mark than the Jazz have recorded (18-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings Performance Insights
- Although Sacramento is allowing 118.6 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been excellent, as it ranks best in the league by posting 121.1 points per game.
- With 27.2 dimes per game, the Kings rank third-best in the league in the category.
- The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 13.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.4%.
- Of the shots taken by Sacramento in 2022-23, 57.8% of them have been two-pointers (68.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.2% have been from beyond the arc (31.7%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.