Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 9.5-point favorites.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)

Jazz (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (235)



The Kings have been more successful against the spread than the Jazz this season, recording an ATS record of 41-31-1, compared to the 40-33-0 record of the Jazz.

Utah covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (60%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 52.1% of the time this season (38 out of 73), less often than Utah's games have (43 out of 73).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 32-14, a better mark than the Jazz have recorded (18-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Although Sacramento is allowing 118.6 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, its offense has been excellent, as it ranks best in the league by posting 121.1 points per game.

With 27.2 dimes per game, the Kings rank third-best in the league in the category.

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by draining 13.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.4%.

Of the shots taken by Sacramento in 2022-23, 57.8% of them have been two-pointers (68.3% of the team's made baskets) and 42.2% have been from beyond the arc (31.7%).

