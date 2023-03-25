De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) are 9.5-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (35-38) Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)

Jazz (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (235)



The Kings' .562 ATS win percentage (41-31-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .548 mark (40-33-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (75%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it in fewer games (52.1% of the time) than Utah (58.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 32-14, while the Jazz are 18-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Utah is sixth in the league on offense (117.3 points scored per game) and 24th defensively (117.8 points conceded).

The Jazz are ninth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Jazz are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 17 in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Utah takes 57% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.4% of Utah's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.6% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.