Jazz vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) are 9.5-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (35-38) Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Jazz vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (235)
- The Kings' .562 ATS win percentage (41-31-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .548 mark (40-33-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (75%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it in fewer games (52.1% of the time) than Utah (58.9%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 32-14, while the Jazz are 18-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Jazz Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Utah is sixth in the league on offense (117.3 points scored per game) and 24th defensively (117.8 points conceded).
- The Jazz are ninth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Jazz are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 17 in 3-point percentage (35.8%).
- Utah takes 57% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.4% of Utah's buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.6% are 3-pointers.
