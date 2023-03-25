Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (35-38) play the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.6 per contest (27th in the league).

The Jazz have a -32 scoring differential, putting up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.8 (24th in NBA).

These two teams score 238.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 236.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has covered 41 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Utah is 40-32-1 ATS this season.

Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6500 +2000 - Jazz +100000 +70000 +950

Looking to place a futures bet on the Kings? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.