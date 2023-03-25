Kings vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (35-38) play the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-9.5)
|234.5
|-425
|+340
|BetMGM
|Kings (-9.5)
|234.5
|-400
|+310
|Tipico
|Kings (-8.5)
|-
|-400
|+325
Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.6 per contest (27th in the league).
- The Jazz have a -32 scoring differential, putting up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.8 (24th in NBA).
- These two teams score 238.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 236.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has covered 41 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
- Utah is 40-32-1 ATS this season.
Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+6500
|+2000
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+70000
|+950
