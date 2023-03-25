Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (35-38) play the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-9.5) 234.5 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-9.5) 234.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Kings (-8.5) - -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 118.6 per contest (27th in the league).
  • The Jazz have a -32 scoring differential, putting up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.8 (24th in NBA).
  • These two teams score 238.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 236.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Sacramento has covered 41 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
  • Utah is 40-32-1 ATS this season.

Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +6500 +2000 -
Jazz +100000 +70000 +950

