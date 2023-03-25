Kevin Huerter Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Jazz - March 25
Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings take on the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.
In this article we will break down Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|15.2
|18.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.3
|2.9
|Assists
|3.5
|3.0
|3.5
|PRA
|23.5
|21.5
|25.1
|PR
|20.5
|18.5
|21.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|3.8
Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Jazz
- This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.7% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Huerter's Kings average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.6 possessions per contest.
- The Jazz allow 117.8 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.
- The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.5 per game, seventh in the league.
- The Jazz give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.
Kevin Huerter vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/3/2023
|32
|16
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|30
|30
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
