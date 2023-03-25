Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings take on the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Huerter, in his most recent action, had 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 135-127 win over the Suns.

In this article we will break down Huerter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.2 18.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.9 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.5 PRA 23.5 21.5 25.1 PR 20.5 18.5 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.8



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's Kings average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Jazz allow 117.8 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.5 per game, seventh in the league.

The Jazz give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 32 16 4 1 2 0 0 12/30/2022 30 30 2 2 6 0 1

