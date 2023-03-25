Domantas Sabonis and Jordan Clarkson are two players to watch on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (44-29) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (35-38) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their previous game to the Bucks, 144-116, on Friday. Simone Fontecchio starred with 26 points, and also had two boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Simone Fontecchio 26 2 0 0 0 4 Kelly Olynyk 16 7 3 2 0 2 Talen Horton-Tucker 13 5 8 1 0 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen is averaging team highs in points (25.7 per game) and rebounds (8.6). And he is producing 1.9 assists, making 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

Clarkson is the Jazz's top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 20.8 points and 4 rebounds.

Walker Kessler is putting up 8.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 71.5% of his shots from the field.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 20.3 6.4 1.6 0.5 0.4 2.3 Talen Horton-Tucker 16 5 6.2 0.6 0.1 1 Kelly Olynyk 13.2 7.6 4.4 0.8 0.5 1.2 Walker Kessler 10.1 9.1 1.1 0 2.9 0 Kris Dunn 10.9 4.6 5.6 1.1 0.5 0.8

