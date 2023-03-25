The Utah Jazz (35-38) will look to Lauri Markkanen (12th in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to knock off De'Aaron Fox (14th in league, 25.3) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) on March 25, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 49.4% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Utah has compiled a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.4% from the field.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.

The Jazz put up an average of 117.3 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Kings allow.

Utah has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 118.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, averaging 118.5 points per game, compared to 116.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 116.5 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.

Utah is conceding fewer points at home (116.5 per game) than away (119.1).

At home the Jazz are averaging 25.3 assists per game, one less than away (26.3).

Jazz Injuries