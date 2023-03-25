The Utah Jazz (35-38) have four players on the injury report, including Jordan Clarkson, for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Jazz lost their most recent game 144-116 against the Bucks on Friday. Simone Fontecchio scored a team-high 26 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Collin Sexton SG Out Hamstring 14.3 2.2 2.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hand 25.7 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Hamstring)

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Kings give up.

Utah has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 118.6 points.

The Jazz have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 118 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 117.3.

Utah hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 35.8% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 per game its opponents make, at a 36.5% rate.

The Jazz rank 11th in the league averaging 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 22nd, allowing 113.9 points per 100 possessions.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -9.5 234.5

