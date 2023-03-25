Jazz vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (14th, 25.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-29) host Lauri Markkanen (12th, 25.7 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (35-38) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM. The Kings are 7.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.
Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-7.5
|236.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 33 of 73 games this season.
- Utah has had an average of 235.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Utah is 41-32-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|39
|53.4%
|121.1
|238.4
|118.6
|236.4
|236
|Jazz
|33
|45.2%
|117.3
|238.4
|117.8
|236.4
|231.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Jazz have gone over the total in each of their past 10 games.
- Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (21-15-0) than at home (20-17-0) this season.
- The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 118.6 points, Utah is 26-7 against the spread and 27-6 overall.
Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|41-32
|6-5
|38-35
|Jazz
|41-32
|8-3
|44-29
Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Jazz
|121.1
|117.3
|1
|6
|30-13
|26-7
|36-7
|27-6
|118.6
|117.8
|27
|24
|29-8
|32-16
|27-10
|27-21
