Harrison Barnes will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

Barnes, in his last game (March 24 win against the Suns) produced 23 points.

Below we will break down Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 22.5 21.2 19.9 PR 20.5 19.6 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Jazz

Barnes is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 15th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.8 points per game.

Conceding 43.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz give up 24.5 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 30 16 6 2 2 0 0 1/3/2023 37 19 8 2 3 0 2 12/30/2022 32 10 3 1 1 0 2

