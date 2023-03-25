Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-8) host the Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-6) at Rogers Place on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET on . The Oilers have won six in a row at home and the Golden Knights are riding a six-game road winning streak.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-180)
|Golden Knights (+155)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 21 games this season, and won 13 (61.9%).
- Vegas has played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer twice this season. They won both games.
- The Golden Knights have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 72 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|283 (1st)
|Goals
|234 (13th)
|238 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|199 (10th)
|79 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|61 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (4th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Vegas has hit the over seven times.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (234 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Golden Knights' 199 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +35 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.