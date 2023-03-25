The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-8) host the Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-6) at Rogers Place on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 PM ET on . The Oilers have won six in a row at home and the Golden Knights are riding a six-game road winning streak.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-180) Golden Knights (+155) 6.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 21 games this season, and won 13 (61.9%).

Vegas has played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer twice this season. They won both games.

The Golden Knights have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 72 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 283 (1st) Goals 234 (13th) 238 (22nd) Goals Allowed 199 (10th) 79 (1st) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 61 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (4th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas has hit the over seven times.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (234 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Golden Knights' 199 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +35 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

