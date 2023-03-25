The Edmonton Oilers will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, March 25, with the Oilers having taken six straight on home ice, and the Golden Knights victorious six consecutive road games.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 199 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 234 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Chandler Stephenson 72 13 42 55 26 55 58.2% Jack Eichel 59 26 29 55 46 44 46.4% Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1% Jonathan Marchessault 66 23 27 50 17 35 38.5% Alex Pietrangelo 63 9 38 47 44 53 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 238 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.

The Oilers' 283 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players