How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, March 25, with the Oilers having taken six straight on home ice, and the Golden Knights victorious six consecutive road games.
You can see the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup on .
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
|11/19/2022
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) EDM
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 199 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have 234 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|72
|13
|42
|55
|26
|55
|58.2%
|Jack Eichel
|59
|26
|29
|55
|46
|44
|46.4%
|Reilly Smith
|72
|24
|27
|51
|36
|26
|57.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|66
|23
|27
|50
|17
|35
|38.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|63
|9
|38
|47
|44
|53
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have given up 238 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.
- The Oilers' 283 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|72
|60
|78
|138
|73
|69
|51.2%
|Leon Draisaitl
|70
|44
|66
|110
|87
|68
|54.6%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|72
|33
|55
|88
|29
|48
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|69
|30
|45
|75
|30
|31
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|72
|8
|30
|38
|72
|37
|-
