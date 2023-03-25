The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, square off versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Sabonis tallied 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 135-127 win against the Suns.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Sabonis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.2 20.5 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.0 Assists 8.5 7.3 9.5 PRA 42.5 39 43 PR 34.5 31.7 33.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Jazz

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

The Kings rank 15th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.5 assists per contest, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 38 11 12 9 0 0 1 1/3/2023 39 21 14 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 37 28 11 8 2 0 0

