Domantas Sabonis Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Jazz - March 25
The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, square off versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Sabonis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|19.2
|20.5
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.5
|13.0
|Assists
|8.5
|7.3
|9.5
|PRA
|42.5
|39
|43
|PR
|34.5
|31.7
|33.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.2
Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Jazz
- Sabonis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.
- The Kings rank 15th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.6 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.
- The Jazz concede 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the NBA.
- Allowing 24.5 assists per contest, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.
- The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/20/2023
|38
|11
|12
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1/3/2023
|39
|21
|14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|37
|28
|11
|8
|2
|0
|0
