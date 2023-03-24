Trey Lyles' Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Lyles, in his previous game (March 21 loss against the Celtics) put up .

We're going to examine Lyles' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.8 9.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 5.7 Assists -- 1.0 1.4 PRA -- 12.8 16.8 PR 12.5 11.8 15.4 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.6



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Suns

Lyles is responsible for attempting 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Lyles' Kings average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Suns are 13th in the NBA, conceding 42.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.3 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Trey Lyles vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 21 13 4 1 3 0 0 2/14/2023 18 4 7 0 0 0 0

