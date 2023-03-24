The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his most recent action, had 11 points and seven assists in a 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 9.2 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.8 Assists 5.5 3.4 5.7 PRA 27.5 15.6 26.8 PR 22.5 12.2 21.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Talen Horton-Tucker has made 3.4 shots per game, which accounts for 6.5% of his team's total makes.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.5.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 112.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks concede 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 7 4 3 2 0 0 0

