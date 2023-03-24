Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 132-109 loss to the Celtics (his most recent game) Monk posted six points.

In this article, we look at Monk's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.6 13.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.1 PRA -- 20.2 20.2 PR 14.5 16.3 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.5



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Suns

Monk is responsible for attempting 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

Monk is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Monk's Kings average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.8 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Suns are 13th in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are fifth in the league, giving up 11.5 makes per game.

Malik Monk vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 4 1 2 11/28/2022 30 30 1 8 2 0 1

