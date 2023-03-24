De'Aaron Fox is a player to watch when the Sacramento Kings (43-29) and the Phoenix Suns (38-34) go head to head at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings fell to the Celtics on Tuesday, 132-109. Their high scorer was Fox with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 18 1 3 0 0 2 Domantas Sabonis 16 13 12 1 0 0 Keegan Murray 15 5 2 1 0 3

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads his team in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.3) per game, and also averages 19.0 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox leads the Kings at 25.4 points per game, while also posting 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes posts 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter posts 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk posts 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.2 13.5 9.1 0.7 0.8 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 21.8 3.3 4.6 1.3 0.2 2.2 Malik Monk 13.1 3.0 4.1 0.7 0.5 2.5 Harrison Barnes 14.3 4.3 1.3 0.2 0.1 1.7 Keegan Murray 10.7 4.4 1.3 0.9 0.5 2.4

