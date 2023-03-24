Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Suns - March 24
De'Aaron Fox is a player to watch when the Sacramento Kings (43-29) and the Phoenix Suns (38-34) go head to head at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kings vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Kings' Last Game
In their previous game, the Kings fell to the Celtics on Tuesday, 132-109. Their high scorer was Fox with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|18
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Domantas Sabonis
|16
|13
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Keegan Murray
|15
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis leads his team in both rebounds (12.5) and assists (7.3) per game, and also averages 19.0 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox leads the Kings at 25.4 points per game, while also posting 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Harrison Barnes posts 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kevin Huerter posts 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malik Monk posts 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|20.2
|13.5
|9.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|De'Aaron Fox
|21.8
|3.3
|4.6
|1.3
|0.2
|2.2
|Malik Monk
|13.1
|3.0
|4.1
|0.7
|0.5
|2.5
|Harrison Barnes
|14.3
|4.3
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|1.7
|Keegan Murray
|10.7
|4.4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.5
|2.4
