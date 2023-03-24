As they ready for a matchup with the Phoenix Suns (38-34), the Sacramento Kings (43-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24 at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings dropped their most recent game 132-109 against the Celtics on Tuesday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 18 points paced the Kings in the loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Popliteus 15 3.2 2.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Ankle), Deandre Ayton: Out (Hip)

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up 120.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 111.8 the Suns allow.

Sacramento is 40-12 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

The Kings have been putting up 121 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 120.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.2 more than its opponents (12.6).

The Kings' 117 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 114.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Kings vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4 239.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.