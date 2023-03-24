The Phoenix Suns (38-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ. The over/under is set at 239.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 32 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 total points.

Sacramento has had an average of 239.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Kings are 40-32-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 44 times and won 31, or 70.5%, of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 21-7, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 61.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 32 44.4% 120.9 234.2 118.5 230.3 236.0 Suns 14 19.4% 113.3 234.2 111.8 230.3 225.6

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Kings' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 36 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 36 games on the road.

The 120.9 points per game the Kings put up are 9.1 more points than the Suns allow (111.8).

Sacramento has a 35-17 record against the spread and a 40-12 record overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Kings vs. Suns Betting Splits

Kings and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 40-32 18-16 37-35 Suns 37-34 9-7 36-36

Kings vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Suns 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 35-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-5 40-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-6 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 17-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-20 16-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.