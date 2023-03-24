The Phoenix Suns (38-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

NBCS-CA and BSAZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 118 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)

Kings (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Kings (40-31-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, seven% more often than the Suns (35-34-3) this season.

Sacramento (17-13) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (56.7%) than Phoenix (7-6-1) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (50%).

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.2% of the time this season (34 out of 72). That's less often than Sacramento and its opponents have (37 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 31-14, while the Suns are 9-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento has had to rely on its offense, which ranks best in the NBA (120.9 points per game), as it ranks third-worst in the league defensively with just 118.5 points allowed per contest.

The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.2 dimes per game.

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by sinking 13.8 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.4%.

Sacramento is attempting 50.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 57.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 68.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 36.9 threes per contest, which are 42.2% of its shots (and 31.8% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.