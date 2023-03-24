The Phoenix Suns (38-34), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Sacramento Kings (43-29).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Kings (-4) 239.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Kings (-3.5) 239.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Kings (-3.5) 239.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Kings' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 118.5 per contest (28th in the league).
  • The Suns put up 113.3 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (fourth in NBA). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 234.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 230.3 points per game combined, 9.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Sacramento has covered 40 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
  • Phoenix is 36-35-1 ATS this season.

Kings and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Kings +7500 +2200 -
Suns +475 +240 -2000

