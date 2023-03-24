The Phoenix Suns (38-34), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Sacramento Kings (43-29).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

NBCS-CA and BSAZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Kings' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 118.5 per contest (28th in the league).

The Suns put up 113.3 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (fourth in NBA). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 234.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 230.3 points per game combined, 9.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has covered 40 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Phoenix is 36-35-1 ATS this season.

Kings and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7500 +2200 - Suns +475 +240 -2000

