Kings vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
The Phoenix Suns (38-34), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Sacramento Kings (43-29).
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Suns matchup in this article.
Kings vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-4)
|239.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Kings (-3.5)
|239.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Kings (-3.5)
|239.5
|-175
|+145
Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Kings' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.9 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 118.5 per contest (28th in the league).
- The Suns put up 113.3 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (fourth in NBA). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 234.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 230.3 points per game combined, 9.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has covered 40 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
- Phoenix is 36-35-1 ATS this season.
Kings and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+7500
|+2200
|-
|Suns
|+475
|+240
|-2000
