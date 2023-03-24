The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 16, Huerter posted in a 101-96 win against the Nets.

With prop bets available for Huerter, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 16.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.2 PRA 18.5 21.1 21.8 PR 15.5 18.2 18.6 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.2



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Huerter's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.8 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

Giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.3 assists per contest.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 19 9 2 0 1 0 0 2/14/2023 35 18 3 2 4 3 1 11/28/2022 32 18 7 3 0 0 3

