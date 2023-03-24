The Utah Jazz, Kelly Olynyk included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-115 loss versus the Trail Blazers, Olynyk put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Olynyk, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.1 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 7.9 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA 24.5 21.3 24.5 PR 20.5 17.9 20.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kelly Olynyk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Kelly Olynyk has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 7.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.5 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Olynyk's Jazz average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's slowest with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks concede 112.1 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Bucks are 20th in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Bucks give up 23.3 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 27 12 1 2 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Olynyk or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.