Jazz vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - March 24
The Utah Jazz's (35-37) injury report has five players listed as they ready for their Friday, March 24 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) at Vivint Arena. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET.
The Jazz's last contest on Wednesday ended in a 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers. The Jazz got a team-best 40 points from Lauri Markkanen in the loss.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Collin Sexton
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.3
|2.2
|2.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|25.7
|8.6
|1.9
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|20.8
|4.0
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|SF
|Out
|Back
|5.2
|2.9
|1.0
|Johnny Juzang
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|3.7
|1.4
|0.2
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Goran Dragic: Out (Knee), Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf), Khris Middleton: Out (Injury Management), Jae Crowder: Out (Calf)
Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz's 117.4 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks give up.
- Utah is 31-17 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- The Jazz are putting up 115.8 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 1.6 fewer points than their average for the season (117.4).
- Utah makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 35.9% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 12.2 per game its opponents make, at a 36.4% rate.
- The Jazz average 113.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in league), and give up 113.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-9
|236
