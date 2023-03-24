The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) face the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI. The matchup's point total is 236.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -8.5 236.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 32 of 72 games this season.
  • Utah's games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Utah has a 41-31-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 25 34.7% 116.4 233.8 112.1 229.5 226.8
Jazz 32 44.4% 117.4 233.8 117.4 229.5 231.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Nine of the Jazz's last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-16-0). On the road, it is .583 (21-15-0).
  • The Jazz score an average of 117.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.
  • Utah is 34-14 against the spread and 31-17 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 41-31 8-11 36-36
Jazz 41-31 6-0 43-29

Jazz vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Jazz
116.4
Points Scored (PG)
 117.4
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
25-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-14
30-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-17
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
33-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-8
43-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-10

