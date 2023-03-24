The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) face the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI. The matchup's point total is 236.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -8.5 236.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 32 of 72 games this season.

Utah's games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah has a 41-31-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 25 34.7% 116.4 233.8 112.1 229.5 226.8 Jazz 32 44.4% 117.4 233.8 117.4 229.5 231.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

Nine of the Jazz's last 10 games have hit the over.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-16-0). On the road, it is .583 (21-15-0).

The Jazz score an average of 117.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.

Utah is 34-14 against the spread and 31-17 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 41-31 8-11 36-36 Jazz 41-31 6-0 43-29

Jazz vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Jazz 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 25-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-14 30-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 33-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 43-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-10

