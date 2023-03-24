Jazz vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) face the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI. The matchup's point total is 236.5.
Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-8.5
|236.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 32 of 72 games this season.
- Utah's games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah has a 41-31-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Jazz vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|25
|34.7%
|116.4
|233.8
|112.1
|229.5
|226.8
|Jazz
|32
|44.4%
|117.4
|233.8
|117.4
|229.5
|231.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Nine of the Jazz's last 10 games have hit the over.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-16-0). On the road, it is .583 (21-15-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 117.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.
- Utah is 34-14 against the spread and 31-17 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.
Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|41-31
|8-11
|36-36
|Jazz
|41-31
|6-0
|43-29
Jazz vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Jazz
|116.4
|117.4
|9
|6
|25-9
|34-14
|30-4
|31-17
|112.1
|117.4
|5
|22
|33-19
|22-8
|43-9
|20-10
