Jazz vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) play the Utah Jazz (35-37) at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Jazz matchup.
Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-9)
|236
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-8.5)
|236.5
|-400
|+300
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-9)
|236.5
|-400
|+310
|Tipico
|Bucks (-8.5)
|-
|-360
|+300
Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +313 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.1 per outing (fifth in the league).
- The Jazz put up 117.4 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.4 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a -4 scoring differential.
- These two teams rack up a combined 233.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 229.5 points per game combined, 6.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.
- Utah has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.
Jazz and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+70000
|+750
|Bucks
|+320
|+145
|-
