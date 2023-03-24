Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Barnes, in his last time out, had 11 points in a 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

In this article we will look at Barnes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 19.5 21.2 19.9 PR 18.5 19.6 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.4.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.8 points per game.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.3 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Suns give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 37 19 6 0 1 0 0 2/14/2023 36 11 2 0 1 0 0 11/28/2022 28 6 2 2 0 0 2

