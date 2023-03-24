Domantas Sabonis plus his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sabonis, in his last game (March 21 loss against the Celtics) posted 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.0 20.2 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.5 Assists 7.5 7.3 9.1 PRA 41.5 38.8 42.8 PR 33.5 31.5 33.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Suns

Sabonis is responsible for taking 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.4.

Giving up 111.8 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.3 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Suns concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 35 17 8 4 0 0 2 2/14/2023 38 24 15 7 0 0 2 11/28/2022 37 17 9 10 1 2 1

